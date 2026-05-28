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When U G Krishnamurti ended Satsang midway to help Mahesh Bhatt find scotch

A clearly distracted Mahesh Bhatt was craving a Black Label, and he said he had to get him the fix.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 09:28 IST
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