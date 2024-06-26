'Whether you come back by page or by the big screen...': 27 years ago on this day the first Potter book was published

While using a 'Time-Turner' like Harry Potter's best friend Hermione Granger did to catch up on lessons is not feasible in the mundane Muggle world, Potterheads can definitely hark back 27 years ago when it all begun. On this very day almost three decades ago, author J K Rowling's first Potter book 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' was published in the UK.

Published by Bloomsbury, the fantasy novel was Rowling's debut book and follows the titular hero, Harry Potter who discovers the wizarding world and his magical heritage on his eleventh birthday. Harry receives a letter of acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, led by its headmaster Albus Dumbledore. He gets two best friends, Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger and also survives an attack by the dark wizard Lord Voldemort who had killed Harry's parents when he was a baby but had failed to kill him because of magical protection, which is unravelled later in the series.