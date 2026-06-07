August 17 | Whispers from a dying kingdom

<p>The Kingdom of Thiruvithamkoor (Travancore), among the first princely states to refuse accession to independent India in 1947, held out as a sovereign kingdom until 1949, when events forced it towards the inevitable. Purportedly written by an eyewitness to the times, August 17 combines dry acceptance with deep research into the realities on the ground, while cleverly juxtaposing genres in a manner typical of, yet extending, S Hareesh’s inimitable style.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The story is told from the point of view of a CID operative, a man who remains unseen by assimilating seamlessly into crowds. “The obliging boatman usually wanted you to fulfil their curiosity in return for a ride. Name, native place, caste, purpose of visit — they asked questions that dug deep, even into one’s past life, as though they were on a mission not to let anyone live with even a little bit of privacy. Making up lies was an unavoidable part of my job.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The protagonist is politically astute, familiar with the workings of every movement and its offshoots. He knows, for instance, that many political meetings thrive on gushti, wrestling as a spectator sport. “The hypocrisy! Those who preached that violence is a sin wallow in the enjoyment of bodily harm as an art form!”</p>.Lives lived between shame and sunrise.<p class="bodytext">At every stop, he assumes a new identity: a buyer of copra, a Vaalar from Vaikom, or a Mar Thoma Christian travelling to Calicut and beyond to study farming in unfamiliar territories, where he encounters simple folk like Devasia and Elikkuty. Carefully steering conversations in particular directions, he spends each evening transcribing everything he has observed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In doing so, he uncovers not only the thoughts of the people he meets but also the larger picture of their struggles and stories, stitching together a patchwork quilt of the countless unnamed individuals who constituted the state before and after its brief tryst with independence.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Essentially, this is a book that encompasses many of history’s failures by chronicling, deeply and honestly, one failure in particular: the one that matters personally to the writer. The erudition and depth of research are staggering. “They must now be living a life of plenty or penury, alone or with a family, engaged in agriculture or trade or a government job or burglary or begging or fishing or small-time politics or card games or pimping. Why should such men come around here to have a look? And when they did, were they laughing or weeping inside? Or were they ridiculing themselves on finding how everything had, in the tide of time, turned into a big joke?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Clearly a passion project, the novel ensures that although its canvas is vast, every inch of it receives due attention.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This is a very Malayalam book, both in the best and most challenging sense. So steeped is it in local flavour that it doubles as a compendium of cuisine, drinking habits, folklore, grassroots social structures and regional histories, alongside the politics and political leaders who shaped them. It goes bone-deep into the local psyche. The names of districts, villages and their defining characteristics roll off the tongue. “Lasar, who is Chakrapani, who is Bhasi… An alias inside an alias inside another alias!”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The English-language reader, however, can only guess at the significance of many caste references and local markers. Often, one looks to the translator to bridge that gap. When those explanations are absent, some of the author’s intentions remain inaccessible.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Yet neither the scope nor the execution can be questioned. Even the biographical sketches of politicians and leaders scattered throughout the text attest to meticulous documentation. But the novel offers much more than a historical record. Hareesh moves effortlessly from personal anecdotes to the full glare of history in motion and back again. The text captures a way of life that has disappeared, while also recording how ordinary people adapted and endured.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“By dusk, Thiruvambady was cloaked in the mild fragrance of charayam. If anyone unused to a day’s hard work swallowed a mouthful of this potent arrack brewed from paddy by the chettans, their story would come to a swift end.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Some passages leave the reader devastated. “I wanted to sleep. I flipped myself over in the amniotic fluid.” Others are quietly philosophical. “People like me were at risk of falling into a trap: the tendency to think that the assumed identity we were living under for a while was our real identity. So, it was important to always tell ourselves, ‘This isn’t me, isn’t me, isn’t me.’”</p>.<p class="bodytext">It takes a monumentally skilled and perceptive mind to pull off an epic work so firmly rooted in the traditions and realities of its land. More importantly, August 17 serves as a masterclass in how history can be handled, written and rewritten, gently and brutally at the same time. With this work, S Hareesh once again asserts the full force of his literary power.</p>