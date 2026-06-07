Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

August 17 | Whispers from a dying kingdom

The story is told from the point of view of a CID operative, a man who remains unseen by assimilating seamlessly into crowds.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 23:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2026, 23:48 IST
BooksSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us