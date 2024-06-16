Wild Women Book Review: A plunge into poetic ecstasy

It seems like this question is answered in Molige Mahadevi’s poem. The 12th-century poet and her husband gave up a life of privilege in Kashmir and moved to Karnataka. Molige Mahadevi is one of the 33 women associated with the Sharana movement in the state. In one of her poems, she asks, “O self-existent sacred form/ at the base of my palm,/ why doesn’t your light/reveal to my eyes the path? Is it my inertia? Or is it your innate nature? Is it your mischief that plays tricks? It is because you are not within me? Is the separation simply because/ I am not as virtuous as you? O beloved of my lord,/ the twice-pristine Mallikarjuna, / become one with me.” (Translated by Ahalya Ballal.)