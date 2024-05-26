Code Dependent: Will AI eclipse human agency?

Much has been written about and much will get written about Artificial Intelligence (AI) that is fast revolutionising the way we work, study, and consume. In this rapidly changing world of automated decision-making that is inexorably influencing our behaviour, what it means to be human remains an unanswered question. Delighting us with its humanlike ability to write, visualise and talk back, AI has crunched large data to free us from our own actions. Come to think of it, the machine is taking back our agency and, in some cases, our self-respect. Proponents of AI may loathe the idea of protesting technology’s dramatic progress and present the argument that it is early days still.