Word of the Day: Apricity - The warmth of the sun in winter

Today, we discuss 'Apricity' (uh-PRIS-i-tee), an almost forgotten English word, meaning the gentle warmth of the sun in winter months.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 12:46 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 12:46 IST
