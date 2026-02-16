<p>Some words by their sound make us feel what their meaning but it's certainly not true with today's word that we have picked for you in our series - Word of the Day.</p><p>Today, we discuss 'Apricity' (uh-PRIS-i-tee), an almost forgotten <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/dhie/english-section/know-your-vocabulary">English word</a>, meaning the gentle warmth of the sun in winter months. Not the harsh blaze of Delhi summer in the months of May and June, but that gentle, comforting sunlight you occasionally experience on a chilly day in the months of December and January.</p>.Word of the Day: Serendipity — The magic of unexpected discoveries.<p>Imagine sitting by a window in your room in January with a mug of coffee and a book in other hand. At that moment, sunlight falling softly across the floor is Apricity. Despite some of hint of chill in the air, that patch of warm sunlight feels like a quiet blessing.</p><p>Talking about the origin of the word, it can be traced back to the 17th century and comes from the Latin apricus, meaning 'warmed by the sun.' Over time, it faded from everyday vocabulary, but its meaning remains timeless.</p>.Word of the day: Ephemeral — The beauty of what doesn’t last.<p>In a metaphorical sense, apricity can also describe small joys in difficult times — a kind message, a shared laugh, a moment of peace during chaos.</p><p>In a world that often swings between extremes, apricity celebrates gentleness.</p>