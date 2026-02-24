<p>Have you ever walked into a room where everyone is shouting, things are flying, and total chaos reigns? You might have described the scene as "absolute bedlam."</p><p>And this is the word we are going to discuss in our series - <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/features/books/word-of-the-day-apricity-the-warmth-of-the-sun-in-winter-3900575">Word of the Day</a>.</p><p>While we use it today to describe a rowdy sporting event or a hectic holiday dinner, the word 'Bedlam' has a dark and fascinating history rooted in the heart of London.</p>.Word of the Day: Goblin Mode - A form of quiet rebellion.<p>Bedlam is a noun meaning, a scene of uproar, great confusion, and sheer chaos.</p><p>Unlike many words that have their roots in some abstract concepts, "bedlam" is a corruption of a specific place name: The Bethlem Royal Hospital. Founded in 1247, it eventually became Europe’s first institution dedicated to the mentally ill. "Bethlehem" first became "Bedleem," in local dialect and finally, Bedlam. </p>.Word of the day: Petrichor - The distinct, earthy scent produced when rain falls on dry soil.<p>By the 18th century, the hospital earned a reputation of a place a that had horrific conditions and lots of noise. There was a time when the hospital was actually a "tourist spot" where the people used to pay money, just to see the inmates.</p>.Word of the Day: Serendipity — The magic of unexpected discoveries.<p>Today, we’ve stripped away the grim medical associations, and bedlam is used more playfully. It’s the perfect word for when "messy" or "loud" just doesn't capture the sheer scale of the anarchy.</p>