Word of the Day: Bedlam - A scene of uproar, confusion, and wild chaos

Unlike many words that have their roots in some abstract concepts, "bedlam" is a corruption of a specific place name: The Bethlem Royal Hospital.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 12:35 IST
Published 24 February 2026, 12:35 IST
