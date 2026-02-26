Menu
Word of the Day: Discombobulate - A strange state of confusion

The term first appeared as lighthearted slang in early 19th-century American English. Its exaggerated, nearly humorous rhythm reflects the emotion it conveys.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026
Published 26 February 2026
