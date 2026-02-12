Menu
Word of the day: Ephemeral — The beauty of what doesn’t last

Initially the word was used in medical contexts to describe short-lived fevers. It's surprising to see that now the very same is used for poetic expression for anything fleeting yet meaningful.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 12:45 IST
Published 12 February 2026, 12:45 IST
