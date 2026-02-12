<p>We are always in the chase of permanence where stable careers and lifelong achievements are the ultimate objectives, there exists a quiet, powerful word that celebrates the opposite: ephemeral.</p><p>With roots in the Greek word ephemeros, meaning “lasting only a day,” ephemeral was introduced in English language in the 16th century. Initially the word was used in medical contexts to describe short-lived fevers. It's surprising to see that now the very same is used for poetic expression for anything fleeting yet meaningful.</p><p>In literal sense, the word stands for something that exists for a very brief time, but it's very deep when used metaphorically. A rainbow, morning dew, a child's summer holiday — these all are short-lived and can be termed as ephemeral. These moments are for very brief time, but to describe the beauty and emotions attached to these, ephemeral is the right adjective.</p><p>When we take this word in the context of today's digital world, it feels more relevant than ever. Social media stories vanish in 24 hours. Instant fame rises and falls overnight. Conversations that remain dominant for a week are never discussed again. It will not be an exaggeration to say that our life in modern age deals with things that more ephemeral in nature than permanent. </p>