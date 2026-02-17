<p>As the civilisation evolves, languages too follow the same path. It's a constantly evolving aspect which keeps seeing addition of new words, phrases and emotions with every passing year. </p><p>Today, in our series 'word of the day,' we bring you a new word that has been added in the dictionary much recently - Goblin Mode. It refers to a form of quiet rebellion, an unapologetic self-indulgence or a behaviour that is lazy, messy, greedy, or deliberately unproductive.</p>.Word of the Day: Apricity - The warmth of the sun in winter.<p>The emotions that 'Goblin Mode' is used for is not only about being untidy or lethargic, rather it is also about embracing that state without any guilt.</p>.Word of the Day: Serendipity — The magic of unexpected discoveries.<p>This is a phrase became popular through social media around 2022, particularly as people navigated post-covid life. Many acquired a lifestyle which was not the normal pre-2020 - choosing to stay in pajamas all day, binge-watch shows, snack excessively, or ignore notifications became an act of quiet rebellion. That became the new normal for them and, that is precisely what 'goblin mode' means.</p>.Word of the day: Ephemeral — The beauty of what doesn’t last.<p>The cultural honesty is what makes the term more significant. It also normalises the idea of being imperfect, unfiltered, and occasionally unbothered in a world dominated by curated Instagram feeds and productivity hacks. It's very important to accept that is perfectly alright to have moments of messiness and that is what the phrase 'Goblin Mode' means.</p>