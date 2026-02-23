<p>You must be familiar with the peculiar fragrance that reaches us after the first few drops of fresh rain reach soil. That soothing earthy scent is also the beginning of nature washes everything and makes this world fresh. The arrival of that freshness is announced by that fragrance but what it is called?</p><p>Today, in our series - Word of the Day - we discuss that very word which identifies that fresh earthy scent after the first few drops of rain. Petrichor (n) exactly means that fresh earthy scent rising into air after rain. </p><p>Petrichor is that distinct, pleasant smell that accompanies rainfall after a dry period. This phenomenon has been experienced for thousands of years but never given a name formally. It was only in 1964 that two Australian scientists described it by giving it a name - Petrichor.</p><p>Its roots are in Greek language where petra means stone and ichor refers to the fluid said to flow in the veins of the gods. </p><p>Petrichor is also about nostalgia and often triggers memory. It recalls childhood monsoons, summer storms, or the soothing effect it gives after a long heat. It signals renewal, change, and the promise of growth.</p>