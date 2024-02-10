Jewels in the snow

The icy cold wind bit through his protective clothing chilling him to the bone, prompting him to start his descent. It was slow-going on the treacherous snowy slopes. All of a sudden he found himself in the midst of a snowstorm. The snow whipped around him in a frenzy, slashing his face and blinding him. He heard a deep rumble and felt the ground beneath him shift. A rush of sliding snow knocked him down and the avalanche carried him away. He felt like he was drowning in a river of ice until his bruised body was hurled against something hard with a thud. This broke his fall.