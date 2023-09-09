Don’t let road rage spoil your day

Navigating the city streets exposes countless drivers to the ever-present specter of road rage. According to a recent study published in the Social and Personality Compass journal, road rage manifests as ‘intense behaviorally maladaptive anger triggered by driving-related stimuli while operating or riding in a vehicle’. To cultivate more peaceful and pleasurable driving experiences, proactive measures can be taken.
Here, we present expert tips to mitigate driving anger and promote a harmonious coexistence on the road.
Give yourself more time
While this may seem self-evident, unexpected delays often exacerbate frustrations. “Last year, it used to take me half an hour to reach my office,” said Shailaja P Reddy, who drives to an IT Park on ORR. However, as months have gone by, the same distance takes 45 minutes to an hour. “I continued to expect a half-hour drive and would leave accordingly, resulting in me getting highly anxious and stressed by the time I reached work. The simple solution was to leave an hour earlier and that’s what I am doing now.”
Recognise your temperament
According to the research, individuals vary in their propensity to experience anger. Acknowledging personal triggers and implementing self-interventions can significantly curtail road rage incidents. Rather than allowing anger to build, experts recommend identifying triggers such as incessant honking and diffusing the situation by allowing others to proceed instead of letting rage fester.
Listen to music
Bimal Mohapatra has to drive about 30 km every day because he chose to live in a neighbourhood that’s closer to his children’s school rather than his office. “I have several playlists on my phone which I play while I am driving,” he said. “It helps me tremendously.”
The research article cites a finding that music has been shown to be associated with lower levels of road rage behaviour due, in part, to distraction. “I usually play music that’s soothing and with catchy beats rather than fast tempo ones which make us more excitable,” Mohapatra said.
Enhance comfort, alleviate stress
Creating a comfortable ambiance within your vehicle can work wonders in taming road rage. Regulating the car’s temperature to a pleasant level and avoiding stuffiness or excessive noise from open windows can significantly reduce triggers. Practicing relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing, mitigates the build-up of anger.
Being attuned to one’s emotions while on the road facilitates a serene disposition.
Empathy for others
Granting fellow drivers the benefit of doubt paves the way for a more harmonious driving experience. When a motorcyclist attempts to maneuver through traffic, instead of unleashing a cacophony of aggressive honks or impeding their path, a more peaceful resolution arises from allowing them to proceed. Imagining that a driver cutting lanes may be driven by an emergency prompts a compassionate perspective.
While errors on the road may bear grave consequences, detaching oneself from confrontations can dissipate potential road rage. Bimal Mohapatra astutely observes, “We often transform the road into a battleground, fixated on the audacity of others, rather than letting minor incidents pass”.