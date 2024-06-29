Fans and frenzy

Rajkumar’s birth anniversaries have seen fans of the actor pledge their eyes and donate blood. Narayana Nethralaya, which runs the Rajkumar Eye Bank, witnessed more than one lakh eye donations after the death of Puneeth Rajkumar — the actor’s eye donation gave sight to four people. The Dr Rajkumar Eye Bank was set up in 1994. He lent his name to the bank and also pledged his eyes. Similarly, Telugu star Chiranjeevi founded a blood and eye bank. During an event, he stated that his fans were willing to do anything for him and so he decided to use his popularity to benefit people.