Farmers’ markets, leaf composting key initiatives of historic RWA

Laurel Lane in Richmond Town plays host to a farmer’s market on the second Sunday of every month. Organised by the Citizens Welfare Association (CWA) of Richmond Town and Langford Town, the latest edition, held on March 10, saw nearly 30 stalls. The next is scheduled for April 14.
The monthly market is one of multiple initiatives by the CWA, which is one of the oldest in the city. It was formed in 1978.
The March market was set up under a tent to shield buyers, sellers and their produce from the blazing sun. Organic vegetables, fruits, and cleaning essentials in addition to food and accessories made from recycled material were some of the products that were sold. “This time, we also had some live music and a potter’s wheel,” shares Ashima Chander, president of the Association. “These events help foster a sense of community which in turn makes residents more civic minded. And by focusing on organic and sustainable products, we’re also helping them make environment-friendly choices,” she adds.
Other initiatives
“We primarily work on civic issues in our area, ranging from garbage segregation to monitoring roads and footpaths, upkeep of Richmond Town Park and street lights, and assisting residents with Aadhaar cards and voter IDs,” says Vivek Chand, former president of the CWA.
Over the past few years, the body has been focusing heavily on leaf composting. “Since 2016, the CWA has been taking up various initiatives to promote composting at source to reduce organic waste reaching the landfills. In 2018, we got permission from the BBMP to set up a leaf composting project at Richmond Town Park,” shares Nithya Reddy, current secretary of the CWA who spearheads the project.
They cordoned off two large sections of the park with mesh. The spaces were used to store fallen leaves. In 2021, when they were asked to clear it for the expansion of the storm water drain, they sold the leaf manure to the community. Subsequently, in 2023, they opened doors to a more permanent space at the park for their composting activities. “We visited Swacha Graha Kalika Kendra in HSR Layout to meet Shanthi Tummala and Vasuki Iyengar, experts in solid waste management, to understand the various leaf composting options. We decided on large pits built with cement blocks, having a central partition with holes for aeration,” Nithya explains. Leaf composting reduces organic waste going into landfills and eases the burden on the BBMP. The compost goes back into the local community as garden manure, she adds.
A bit of history
It was sometime in the late ‘70s when Jose Pullen, who lived on Curly Street, heard loud crying from a house nearby. He found that the owner, an elderly woman, had died. Her caretaker was distressed and unsure of how to proceed as the owner’s children had moved to Dubai for work. Pullen took the help of two other residents to organise her funeral. But this event motivated Pullen to form a body of residents to watch over their neighbours.
Some of the founding members were Justice Iqbal Hussain; Jose Pullen (chief engineer); K S Krishnappa (advocate) and Kadilal Manjappa (chairman, BMS College). The 45-year-old Association currently has around 20 committee members and covers about 900 families.
Famous residents
Nagineh Hussain Rizvi, descendant of Sir Ismail Mirza and Agha Ali Asker, grew up in the locality. “Ali Asker
came from Persia. A horse trader, he became close to the maharaja and the British regent. He bought up a lot
of property in the area. He is responsible for the construction of Johnson Market and the mosque next to it,” shares the 77-year-old, whose family have been residents of the neighbourhood for centuries. Her father, Mir Sarfaraz Hussain, fought in World War II. He was in Japanese prisons in Malaysia and Singapore, she reveals. Mushir-ul-Mulk Mir Humza Hussain, her grandfather, was the first Inspector General of Police after Independence. Other famous residents include cricketer Syed Kirmani, doctor Sita Bhateja and tennis player Dechu Appaiah.