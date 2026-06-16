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Who was first transgender person?

The interesting thing is that wherever there is evidence of gender boundaries in ancient societies, there is evidence of people crossing those boundaries.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 08:47 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 08:47 IST
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