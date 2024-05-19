From the female gaze...

In March 2020, I came to Delhi to write about the anti-Muslim violence unleashed on its streets in the wake of the citizenship protests. Walking with Ruchira Gupta and other activists through the affected areas and visiting relief camps, I made a silent promise to myself: I will move back. It was a desperate prayer too. I had spent close to a decade living abroad but having seen what I’d just seen — the starkest image was the fluttering wings of a pigeon in flight outlined in white against the pitch-black backdrop of a mosque bombed by Molotov cocktails — I wanted to stay in India and fight the rising fascism. Screaming from the liberal West gave me the illusion of freedom and safety — but being here mattered. I left for London the day before the borders closed. When the second lockdown happened in late 2020, I moved back to India with my two kids (one was a toddler, the other was an infant who was still being breastfed). I did not make too many plans, and I was not even aware how daunting the task of single parenting such small children would be. I was confident that I would figure out everything eventually; I wanted to take it one day at a time.