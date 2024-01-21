A match made up...

In the opulent confines of a five-star hotel’s café (where a Bombay Sandwich costs a whopping Rs 700), my parents and I eagerly awaited the arrival of a renowned matchmaker from Delhi. Sima Aunty’s image flashed in my mind, and I found myself bracing for what was to come. “How did I allow my parents to convince me to do this?”
He arrived fashionably late, regaling us with a tale of travelling in Mr Gupta’s brand-new Mercedes, a ride he just couldn’t resist. As the introductions unfolded, my parents began to share our family’s history and aspirations. However, he had his own agenda. He politely interjected, “We can delve into the finer details later,” and proceeded to deliver his learnings.
Love isn’t a prerequisite; it’s more of a postscript, maybe. “Don’t go chasing love, beta. You’re not in a Karan Johar movie,” he stated. “Sure, you might get that first copy of the Manish Malhotra lehenga you’ve dreamt of, but remember, marriages are built on trust and sacrifice. I can ensure you find a match that provides you financial stability, a magnificent home, and a khandani family.”
What’s fair?
“We might need to reshoot your photos,” he declared. “Men won’t admit it, but they adore fair girls from Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif. My dear, you possess that fair-ish skin! Don’t fret; here’s the contact for the makeup artist and photographer.
They’ll work their magic. After this, you’ll have a queue of suitors eagerly waiting to meet you. Oh, and we’ll let them know you’ve had LASIK and no longer wear glasses. You were planning on getting it done anyway, right? Also, make sure to wear Indian attire when we meet them; it will certainly please them.” “His home will be your home. His friends will be your friends.”
“Beta, right now, you can choose from a few great options. If you were 28 or older, I could only give you one résumé in a quarter. See, I am giving you two résumés — one from Indore and another from Nagpur,’ he continued, his tone unwavering. “But I don’t want to leave Chandigarh,” I protested. “It’s okay na, look at the house and farmhouse they have; you won’t have any need to leave the house only. He has a huge friend circle in Nagpur, you won’t even miss your family or friends.”
I worked until my eyes dried to be the lucky one at my job. But now, we walk seven pheras because the astrologer assured my new parents I would be auspicious.
“Your MBA and work have been so hectic. Take care of your husband while he conquers the world,” he asserted. “This guy’s mother told me in confidence that her husband could build an empire because she took care of home and family. And it shows, I’ve never seen a sanskari son quite like theirs. I am telling you, this one is an absolute heera.”
A Barbie for Ken
I used to wander the toy store for hours till I found my perfect Barbie. But now, a Ken doll has been arranged for me. “They don’t believe in dowry and all that. They just want a lavish wedding, you know how it is, for a thousand of their close family and friends, a little something that matches their ‘rutba’. Maybe a destination wedding in Udaipur’s finest? I know it’s too good to be true. But that’s what I am here for, beta, to find the perfect match for you,” he taps my head, blessing me, “You’re so lucky I agreed to meet you, I am very selective about my clients.”
By this point, our mouths were agape, and we felt even more out of place at the cafe than we had before we stepped in.
What I later came to realise is that this experience is sadly all too common for many women. They are expected to embrace the idea of leaving behind their family, friends, familiar cities, established professions and support system, all to marry a stranger they’ll meet for no more than a few hours before diving head-first into an unknown future.
(Mehak Goyal is a computer science engineer, start-up founder and B2B sales leader who’s committed herself to writing. Failure to Make Round Rotis, her debut poetry collection, was published by Juggernaut.)