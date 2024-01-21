A match made up...

“Beta, right now, you can choose from a few great options. If you were 28 or older, I could only give you one résumé in a quarter. See, I am giving you two résumés — one from Indore and another from Nagpur,’ he continued, his tone unwavering. “But I don’t want to leave Chandigarh,” I protested. “It’s okay na, look at the house and farmhouse they have; you won’t have any need to leave the house only. He has a huge friend circle in Nagpur, you won’t even miss your family or friends.”

I worked until my eyes dried to be the lucky one at my job. But now, we walk seven pheras because the astrologer assured my new parents I would be auspicious.