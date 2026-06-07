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Homefeaturesgender

A seat at the table

Reform movements understood that if you can break the rule of who eats with whom, you strike at the heart of social domination.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 00:10 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 00:10 IST
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