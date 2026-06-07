A seat at the table

<p><em>Meenakshi Jha</em></p>.<p>Much has been written about the awful marriages and emotional wreckage that the men we call literary geniuses left behind — Hemingway, Tolstoy, Dahl, Fitzgerald, Dickens, and so many others. Their brilliance, we are told, came at a price. The price, almost unfailingly, was paid by the women who lived beside them. Wives who typed, edited, soothed, and vanished while the men’s names rose, gleaming, into the firmament of genius.</p>.<p>Closer home too, there are stories. Whispers passed down like family heirlooms, reliable rumour, and the quiet testimony of domestic lives lived in service to a man’s art. I was reminded of this while watching a recent bio-documentary on noted Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla. In it, Shukla, his son Shashwat Gopal, and actor-writer Manav Kaul speak tenderly of the senior writer’s life. His struggles, his forgetfulness, his creative longevity. The camera lingers lovingly on the details. Sunlight spilling through trees, books stacked on humble tables, trophies gleaming like quiet witnesses.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Yet behind this portrait of poetic solitude, I saw something else. The familiar, disquieting silence of a woman’s presence erased. The great writer, it seems, could still not share a meal with his wife.</p>.In defence of leisure.<p class="bodytext">Why couldn’t men of that generation dine with their wives? I have seen it too often. That daily ritual of separation. That small, stubborn cruelty disguised as tradition. How can someone who writes of love, compassion, and humanity fail to practice it at the most basic, intimate level across the dinner table? In India, the dinner table has never been just a dining space. Sociologist M N Srinivas described commensality as a form of social code, where rules of eating together signal rank, distance, and belonging within the household and the community. Food becomes a silent language of status and purity. Who sits where matters, who serves matters more.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Data reveals inequality</p>.<p class="bodytext">According to a 2024 paper published in Population Studies which used survey data from households across four Indian states, nearly 28 per cent of surveyed families follow the mealtime custom of girls eating after boys. Hierarchy is taught young, absorbed with the first lessons of hunger and waiting. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Yet another paper published in PLOS One (2021) concludes that women who eat last report worse mental health outcomes, independent of income or class. This pattern is not confined to remote villages. It shows up across large swaths of the country, illustrating how entrenched the everyday ordering of food, gender, and hierarchy remains.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The study taps into the 2011 India Human Development Survey which put a number to what many already knew in their bones: in roughly one in four Indian households, women ate only after the men had finished. Data from NFHS-5 also shows a nutrition gap, with 57 per cent of women between 15 and 49 years reporting to be anaemic. The hierarchy of the table, it turns out, has a physiology. And it begins early. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Reform movements understood that if you can break the rule of who eats with whom, you strike at the heart of social domination. In Tamil Nadu, Dravidian and self-respect movements spearheaded by leaders like social activist-politician Periyar deliberately used shared meals and public dining as a challenge to caste hierarchy, because eating together collapses distance in a way speeches and slogans often cannot. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">From silence to speech</p>.<p class="bodytext">And yet, if the dining table was once the site of silence, it is now becoming the site of speech. What looks like rudeness, daughters calling their parents “tyrants” over a disagreement, is also the sound of a long-delayed democracy arriving inside the home. Earlier generations were trained to swallow their anger with their food, to accept authority as fate.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Today, the argument itself signals movement. It shows a refusal to obey simply because obedience was inherited. It is uncomfortable, even ugly at times.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It is also proof that the family is no longer a monarchy pretending to be a home.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Symbol of hierarchy</p>.<p class="bodytext">This refusal to share a meal is not a harmless quirk of custom. It is a symptom of hierarchy, the invisible scaffolding that has long held up great men.</p>.<p class="bodytext">M N Srinivas also wrote about purity-pollution codes, how notions of pollution shape everyday life, deciding who can touch what, who can sit where, and whose presence is treated as contaminating. The logic travels easily into the home.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A woman’s place becomes fixed not by love, but by order. She serves, she waits, she eats later. The separation becomes so routine that it stops looking like violence and starts looking like culture.</p>.<p class="bodytext">And this is not a relic I am describing from someone else’s past. In my own home, older men, and even some men of my generation, still do not eat with their wives at the dining table. Women in my own and extended families still wait for the men to finish their meals before they can serve themselves. The hierarchy is so ordinary that it passes for manners.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Bechdel test for literary geniuses</p>.<p class="bodytext">In these homes, women are not equals. They are the background hum that keeps the machinery of male brilliance running smoothly. They cook, care, and fade. Their names become a postscript, an afterthought in the credit roll. It makes me wonder if there should be a Bechdel test for literary geniuses. A test for their lives. Would they pass if they spoke meaningfully with the women who sustained them as thinkers and creators? Would they pass if they ever sat at the same table, eating from the same plate, acknowledging the same hunger?</p>.<p class="bodytext">Great writers, we are told, shape the moral imagination of a society. Yet so often, they also wreck what is closest to them. They chip away at spirit, confidence, and the quiet, hidden talents of the women who stood beside them. Perhaps it is time we measured genius differently. Not by the books on the table, but by who is invited to sit and eat at it. In the end, the filmmaker was kind enough to include the wife’s name in the credits of the Vinod Kumar Shukla film. A courtesy or a token acknowledgment that she was there all along, just not in the frame.</p>