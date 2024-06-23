After polls, allies & advocates make a good Pride alliance

However, this discourse around advancing LGBTQ+ rights must extend beyond Tamil Nadu and should include causes beyond marriage equality. The inclusion of some of these issues in the 2024 manifestos of major opposition parties — the Indian National Congress (INC) and the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) — reflects a broader national shift towards equality. Additionally, their impressive electoral gains in this election cycle demonstrate that social justice issues, including those related to free speech, rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, women’s reservations, and farmers’ rights, are gaining more traction with the electorate. However, the level of support for each cause varies. For example, the 2020 farmers’ protests against the BJP-NDA government’s three farm laws were powerful enough to force a repeal in 2021 due to sustained public pressure. While the LGBTQ+ community’s demands for marriage equality and horizontal reservations haven’t garnered the same level of public support yet, time may change that. Therefore, it’s more critical than ever for the LGBTQ+ community to ensure their concerns are heard by their elected representatives and brought before Parliament whenever necessary. This is especially true for legislation that directly or indirectly affects their lives.