All for inclusivity, because queer women are women too

In India, the issue of inclusion becomes even more pernicious because queer women have little to no rights compared to their non-queer counterparts and have been largely left out of the policymaking agenda; so much so that even broad and meaningful developmental goals like “women empowerment” and specific initiatives like “Nari Shakti” systematically overlook the very existence of queer women from its purview. “Women,” according to the Indian state, cannot be anyone who is not heterosexual or cisgender. If they are transgender, they must fall into a different category. And if they are homosexual, then they must be left out. While queer women may not be considered as “women” by the Indian state, they are lumped into the amorphous category of “people” — a group that possess formal, but not substantive rights under the Constitution. Thus, non-heterosexual women have the right to life, as guaranteed by the Constitution to all people. However, that right does not translate into the right to marry a person of one’s choice — the state has opposed it and won that argument in the Supreme Court (see Supriyo vs Union of India, 2023). Similarly, the Constitution confers non-heterosexual women with the right to dignity as well, but that doesn’t translate to an automatic right to access the remains of one’s dead same-sex spouse (because Indian law doesn’t view a same-sex couple as a “couple” or a spouse as a “spouse” the way it does for heterosexual people).