<p>From <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/childhood">childhood</a>, society trains girls not just to be mindful of behaviour but also of calibration. It demands purity, composure, restraint, a gaze that does not betray feeling, a voice that does not rise, and a body that does not take up space. Even anger, when it appears, must arrive at the correct decibel. From early on, girls learn how to speak, when to speak, and how much to reveal, absorbing these lessons into ideas of grace and self-control. Meanwhile, the same culture codes male anger as vitality. By framing male anger as energy and female anger as excess, society conditions girls to contain themselves and boys to occupy more space.</p>.<p><strong>Calibration and exhaustion</strong></p>.<p>Over time, this demand for calibration produces exhaustion. Women must carefully thread, explain, and soften their anger and must show its reasonability before it is allowed to exist.</p>.<p>As this continues, what remains is not the anger but the sheer exhaustion of having to explain it over and over again. Eventually, the labour of making anger understandable becomes heavier than anger itself.</p>.<p>Rage is not gendered, but the way it is expressed is. Dominant narratives accept a woman’s anger only for the “right” reasons, where composure, selflessness, and moral restraint are applauded; when a woman expresses it on behalf of her children it is seen as selfless. However, anger connected to self, grief, and institutional injustice is tolerated.</p>.<p>But when rage as a response to sexism or systemic exclusions is not contained; it is either labelled as “excess” or “unnecessary”. People rarely engage such anger on its own terms. Instead, they scrutinise it before they hear it. They ask: Who is it for? Is it proportionate? Does it fit existing moral expectations? When it does not, they dismiss it as excess, misread it as irrationality, or label it unnecessary.</p>.<p>Explains social scientist Sreeparna Chattopadhyay, “The problem is not anger itself, but anger that refuses to be contained. Institutional spaces play a determining role in this policing. Women are encouraged to advocate gently. The moment anger surfaces, it is recorded as an emotional excess and not as a critique. Once anger is framed as irrationality, its demands can be dismissed without engagement.”</p>.<p>Feminist consciousness-raising has made women more aware that injustice is not “normal,” and many respond first with anger. Activism depends on that anger. Historical feminist movements demonstrate that vociferous protest leads to tangible legal and policy change.</p>.<p><strong>Anger in mythology</strong></p>.<p>“Anger in Itihasa is not only a direct confrontation of injustice but often a slow burn, a moral struggle, a strategic refusal rather than mere outburst,” observes author Sai Swaroopa Iyer. Figures like Draupadi and Sita do not lack fury, they refuse to let it be reduced to mere outburst. Draupadi’s anger, in particular, is not an eruption but a sustained moral indictment. It does not dissipate after humiliation; it structures the very arc of the Mahabharata. “Her rage is neither hysterical nor decorative, it is ethical and political,” says Iyer. In contrast to the expectation that women’s anger must remain composed to remain credible, Draupadi’s fury unsettles courts, kingdoms, and kinship itself. Her silence at certain moments is not compliance, but accumulation, a gathering force that refuses erasure. In this sense, her anger does not seek permission; it demands reckoning.</p>.<p>Rage is rage, whether felt during the times of Draupadi or in the present, as she remains an enduring archetype. “Grief and anger go hand in hand,” believes Chattopadhyay. “Especially for women — only select instances are allowed to be externalised. Usually, the anger just turns inward,” she observes.</p>.When power speaks small.<p><strong>When anger is denied space</strong></p>.<p>What follows repeated regulation is not calm but displacement. When anger is denied space, it does not vanish; it turns into frustration, grief, or withdrawal.</p>.<p>Neuropsychologist Nathan Fernandez says that, “Anger is often expressed indirectly, absorbed into everyday irritability, internalised distress, or passed down relationally, moving quietly through workplaces and homes. In such contexts, silence is not the absence of anger but its containment. It marks the point at which expression feels futile and explanation too costly. What is mistaken for composure is often the residue of anger that has been disciplined out of sight.” He adds, “Anger frequently appears less as outburst than as accumulated frustration, shaped by environments that discourage direct expression.”</p>.<p><strong>Regulated institutionally</strong></p>.<p>Within institutional frameworks, anger enters spaces structured around order, process, and measurable outcomes. Organisations working in gender equity and personal safety recognise the legitimacy of women’s anger, yet they must also operate within systems that demand documentation, mediation, and resolution.</p>.<p>“Navigating women’s anger in response to systemic gender violence involves delicate emotional terrain,” says Likith Raj, whose organisation works in the gender equity and personal safety sector. In these spaces, facilitators reframe anger through restorative circles, mediated dialogue, and structured listening. While inviting women to speak, they also channel that speech toward coherence, manageability, and closure. The framework does not deny anger; it regulates its form.</p>.<p>Even in these spaces, where women are encouraged to express their emotions, there is a constant tension between emotional expression and institutional need for calm. While restorative practices aim to channel anger into productive dialogue, they still prioritise processing and resolving issues over fully acknowledging the legitimate source of anger, systemic gender violence and oppression. This often leaves the root causes of anger unaddressed, reducing it to something that can be managed rather than something that requires change.</p>.<p>What happens when women’s anger breaks free from carefully constructed boundaries? It is often labelled as vulgar or unseemly. The expression of anger is tolerated only when it follows societal expectations, and often “for the right reasons.” The label of vulgarity is deployed to turn critique into impropriety and injustice into overreaction. Anger that refuses containment is not a failure of composure, it is often the first honest response to power. </p>