Forgotten brides

Between January 2016 and November 2018, as many as 4,189 complaints of distraught Indian women whose NRI spouses had abandoned them were handled by the Ministry of External Affairs, which includes the Indian Missions overseas. Married women being deserted by their NRI husbands has become a major societal issue, mostly in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, but it is also a trend in Haryana, Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. According to a study titled Desertion of Married Women by Non-Resident Indians in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, conducted by the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development, the Lok Bhalai Party estimated that over the past few years, there have been at least 1,500 cases of abandoned wives in Punjab alone. These forsaken women end up as unwanted dependents on their parents and in-laws, and if they become pregnant and have kids, their suffering is exacerbated even more.