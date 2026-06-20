Four waves of feminism

<p>Feminism is not a singular construct that is immutable.</p>.<p>Much like other movements, the feminist movement has also been responding to socio-political and cultural events across the globe.</p>.<p>The movement has been perceived largely through four waves, with the first wave taking shape in the 19th century in the Western world. The right to vote for women was one of the leading causes that was taken up back then. Women’s role in politics was a key topic of debate in this period.</p>.<p>The second-wave, which started in the 1960s, responded to concerns around family structures, reproductive rights, and inequalities on the legal front. The third wave saw the shaping of concepts like intersectionality and trans feminism. Intersectionality is the idea that one cannot separate gender from other social frameworks like class, religion or sexuality while trans feminism has it that the empowerment of trans women is deeply intertwined with the empowerment of all women. </p>.<p>We are currently seeing fourth-wave feminism, which took shape in the 2010s. The focus of fourth wave feminism, especially over the last few years, has been around sexual harassment, rape culture, and body shaming, among others. </p>.<p>The fourth wave has been characterised by social media commentary and hashtags. It is also a wave that’s largely driven by a digital-first world. One of the key movements of this wave was #MeToo and the protests around the 2012 Delhi gang rape. The fourth wave has also taken up intersectionality with gusto — rights of Dalit women, transgender and queer individuals have also been discussed by activists. </p>.<p><em>(Decoded demystifies gender concepts and breaks them down into easy-to understand language.)</em></p>