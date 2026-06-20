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Homefeaturesgender

Four waves of feminism

Much like other movements, the feminist movement has also been responding to socio-political and cultural events across the globe.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 20:23 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 20:23 IST
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