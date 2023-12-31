From being “different” to making a difference...

In the eaves of a thatched house

There was a nest of sparrows

The straw of the roof kept the

nest warm.

When the rays of the morning sun

Shone through the thatch,

The sparrows chirped merrily,

Welcoming the new day.

Among the sparrows, there was a mother sparrow

And one hatchling

Every day, the mother sparrow

Would pluck out the feathers

From her child’s tender body with her sharp beak.

The innocent young sparrow

cried out

Each time her beak pierced him

But he did not know why

His mother was causing him so much pain.

Like other sparrows, he wanted to fly out of the nest

To seek food and play with his friends

But the mother forbade him from playing

In the company of others

And his featherless body left him handicapped

He could not fly.

Each time the baby sparrow

Looked into his mother’s eyes

He saw her anxious heart filled with fear

And helplessness

She would be calm only when he was beside her.

The young sparrow never asked the reason

For her inexpressible pain

And the mother kept her worries buried.

His heart was filled with disappointment

As he saw other birds flying in their colourful flocks

His head was filled with countless queries

Why?

What defect of nature or accident

Has caged me inside the nest?

Why does my mother spread her wings over me

And keep me unseen and unheard from the world

Outside this nest?

With each new day

The mother plucked more feathers

1, 10, 20….

Until she finally reached the corner

Of the young sparrow’s eyes.

Unable to bear the pain,

The young sparrow finally voiced its protest.

But the apprehensive mother

Plucked more feathers

Thus new conflicts were born

Between the mother and the child

And grew intense, like a blazing wild fire.

One day

Through tears, the mother said:

You are different from the other sparrows,

Your innocent body is spewing a host of

Yellow feathers, incessantly, alarmingly.

Your yellow feathers are spreading

All over your body till the corner of your eyes.

I have lost the courage to pluck your feathers anymore.

Unlike any other sparrow, you are born with yellow feathers

My worries have come to nothing

They will ostracise you from the rest of the flock,

You will live friendless and lonely for the rest of your life.

Thus the mother wept as she related her sorrow

From that day onwards

The young sparrow came to know himself

Burdened with the tragedy of uniqueness,

He lived his life—lonely and isolated.

But the shining yellow hue of his feathers

Could not be kept hidden

As time went by.

He gazed at his own feathers

That Mother Nature had made unique.

The golden hue of the yellow feathers

Reflected clean and bright

Though drenched by the cold winter rain.