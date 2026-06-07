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Homefeaturesgender

Gender inequality: Why the dinner table is the ultimate test for challenging patriarchy

Reform movements understood that if you can break the rule of who eats with whom, you strike at the heart of social domination.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 00:10 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 00:10 IST
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