Giving a voice to choice vs consent

“I believe there needs to be a clearly stated age of consent. I am 19 years old now and the volume of differences in thought, and character that I hold would have me confidently say that when you’re under 18 you can’t always make wise decisions. Children need to be protected and the POCSO does that,” says Vedarth Alva. “I read that one in four cases that come to the courts are romantic ones and 80% of those are reported by the relatives of the girl, to put it blatantly I think the law is being misused to police adolescent women and also wrongfully convicting minor boys,” says Rashi Mutha, 19. “The truth is that the problem does not lie in the law itself but in its practice. POCSO stands to protect children, the law is gender-neutral. It’s when the judgements we see always find blame in the boy and victim in the girl, that the narrative of false cases within the act becomes a convention,” says Arushi Singh, 22. This interpretation of cases found in judgements across the country caters to the symbol of a modest Indian woman who needs to be protected from the sexual advances of men. The 84th Law Commission Report observed, while recommending increasing the age of consent that “since marriage with a girl below 18 years is prohibited (though it is not void as a matter of personal law), sexual intercourse with a girl below 18 years should also be prohibited.” This stands as a written discourse of the moral values of the state. The law on consent should reflect more progressive values as adolescent relationships are a social reality of Indian youth. “More than drawing guidelines that reiterate the idea of woman as gatekeepers and men as initiators, there needs to be an open conversation about de-stigmatising adolescent love, inter-caste love, inter-religious love, look beyond the provisions of law and establishing the concept of consent, acknowledging the existence of these sexual relationships,” says Saumya Saxena who served on the 21st Law Commission.