Hashtag resistance

<p>The Indian Parliament succeeded in passing the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill earlier this year, despite loud and unanimous protests from the very community that it claims to protect. This is the height of irony: a weapon masquerading as armour. </p>.<p>India’s trans community have, however, refused to crawl back into the closet. They have been out on the streets, and in the digital public square, asserting their collective strength. Their resistance is both ferocious and tender, fuelled by joy and humour. The hashtag #BillTohKachchaHaiJi (and its differently spelt versions) which set social media on fire, is a riff on the song ‘Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji’ that noted lyricist and poet Gulzar wrote for Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Ishqiya (2010). Cleverly substituting ‘dil’ with ‘bill’ and ‘bachcha’ with ‘kachcha’, this hashtag calls out the half-baked quality of the legislation because it lacks inputs from the community it was meant to benefit.</p>.<p>‘Badtameez Bill’, the song that trans artist Anshumaan Sathe sang at the protest held at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, is a parody of ‘Badtameez Dil’ written by Amitabh Bhattacharya for Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ (2013). By calling the bill ‘badtameez’, translated both as ‘ill-mannered’ and ‘uncultured’, it throws a moral challenge to a legal mandate. It questions the attempt to police gender identity and expression by demanding that trans people present themselves before a medical board and a district magistrate for certification. The hashtag and the parody draw on shared cultural knowledge to ridicule the powerful, who are far removed from the daily struggles faced by a community that lives on the margins of society.</p>.<p>When protestors use language in such creative and subversive ways, they plug into a longer tradition of court jesters, stand-up comics, graffiti artists, and graphic novelists. The humour becomes a safe container to deliver their message effectively, and bypass political censorship. Garvit Garg and Shikha Rai from the School of Journalism and New Media Studies at the Indira Gandhi National Open University looked at 18 political parody songs to examine how they work through ‘frame-shifting’. In their study titled, ‘More than a laugh: examining the role of parody songs on Indian political discourse’, they show how these songs establish a cognitive frame through familiarity, then disrupt it by tweaking the lyrics to make listeners construct new meanings.</p>.<p>Take the song, ‘Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji,’ for instance. Gulzar’s lyrics, set to music by Vishal Bhardwaj and sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, are about a man whose heart remains childish and unruly even though his body has been growing older. #BillTohKachchaHaiJi, on the other hand, hints at various shades of meaning implied by the word ‘kachcha’. The legislation is raw, weak and unsustainable. It might have been received differently had it been shaped by the lived experiences of people from the trans community.</p>.<p>‘Badtameez Dil’, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, is about a stubborn heart that refuses to be reined in by logic. It has been repurposed to offer legal critique. The original, set to music by Pritam, and sung by Benny Dayal, shifts from its playful register to an accusatory tone in its parody avatar. A law that does not care for the well-being of the oppressed deserves to be mocked.</p>.<p>What could be more strategic than using a song that is heard at weddings, on public transport, and in nightclubs?</p>.<p><strong>Emotional connect</strong></p>.<p>When protests ride on songs already buzzing inside people’s heads and dancing on their lips, they are able to strike an emotional connection that goes deeper than any press conference or white paper.</p>.<p>This is what Garg and Rai call ‘affective leverage’: beloved melodies break through cognitive defences, so political commentary feels less like a sermon and more like an inside joke.</p>.<p>The ones having the last laugh though are trans people themselves. They have been around forever, and will continue to exist far into the future, unlike law makers who occupy rickety seats that might seem like thrones but are actually cages that bind them with the fear of losing power.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a journalist, educator and a literary critic.)</em></p>