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Hashtag resistance

India's trans community has used humour to critique the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill. It has parodied famous songs and employed clever hashtags that have gained popularity on social media, writes Chintan Girish Modi
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 20:37 IST
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Hashtags riffing on popular songs were used to offer resistance to the Bill.

Hashtags riffing on popular songs were used to offer resistance to the Bill.

Credit: PRIYANKAPAUL (@ARTWHORING)

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Published 20 June 2026, 20:37 IST
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