Inventions: Man-made or woman-made?

Like the humble mop. Remember Joy — the Oscar-winning film of the true-life Joy Mogano (Jennifer Lawrence) a self-made millionaire in New York? This divorced single mother used her frustration with wet hands and back-breaking swabbing, to figure out a simple twist in the long handle, and created a self-wringing mop. Her first TV demo show sold 18,000 mops in 20 seconds, inspiring several clever kitchen conveniences you use today. Like the simple foot pedal to open and shut a trash can, invented by Lillian Gilbert, a housewife with both hands full. (She had 12 kids!) The automatic Rotimatic by Pranoti Israni whose arms got tired rolling out endless chapatis. The strap-on baby carrier Snugli by Ann Moore, which kept a busy mother’s hands free for multitasking. Overworked new moms owe it to Marion Donovan for her ‘mother of all inventions’. One long night, a sleep-deprived Marion snipped away a piece of her shower curtain, placed her baby’s nappy within, ran her sewing machine; sewed on fasteners — and went back to sleep. A few years later, P&G bought her patent for millions, to create Pampers!