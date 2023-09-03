Is masculinity in flux and under threat?

The crisis in masculinity has resulted because of the changes that are happening. There are more and more women workers in all sectors and not just in traditional jobs. The realisation that they are no less able than their male counterparts (and sometimes even better) has boosted women’s confidence as they strive to make a difference to others of their kind. And then there are ideas of a new world in which some men do not want to live in and which can be measured as their failure. Interestingly, within the masculine community, there have emerged two visions of masculinity: one of the strong man or the alpha man who used to be known as the patriarch and the other more sensitive, compassionate and introspective new man. However, unlike women, men have constantly to keep up with the labels that come into vogue just as in the fashion industry and which puts them under tremendous pressure.