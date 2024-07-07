Is the future of travel female?

Very soon, instead of wondering idly whether to have another mint tea and prolong the sunset, I will be writing down the weekly grocery shopping list, once again ignoring the pile of clutter in the corner of my bedroom, which I have successfully managed to ignore for seven months. It feels extremely stupid to sit here and miss the clutter of my regular life. But when the sun starts dipping into the Atlantic Ocean and a reverent silence comes to rest on the promenades of Tangier, as cigarette smoke and the steam from mint tea collide, I long to share the moment with my loved ones. For them, I write it down and for them, I take the pictures, as Europe shimmers in the dusk, mere kilometres away. These continents are supposed to be distinct but here, at the very edge of Africa, those distinctions feel shimmery indeed. Yet, the distance is also painfully real — thousands of migrants attempt to cross that distance without the right papers every year, risking their lives on overcrowded rafts and boats. The beauty of the sunset and the brutality of this journey sit side by side.