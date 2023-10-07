Is toxic femininity a thing?

She also gave a specific example by mentioning American actress Michelle Williams who won the Best Actress award at the 2020 Golden Globes. In her podcast, Rose highlighted how Michelle "went on to the stage clutching the award taking her right to choose the abortion she had earlier in her career." In perhaps her biggest moment during her acceptance speech, Michelle defended abortion rights and encouraged women to vote "in your own self-interest". To many, this came across as toxic femininity.

Internalised misogyny

"Internalised misogyny that is supported by some women in order to defend their so-called beliefs is a crucial component of poisonous feminism. Girls may criticise other girls for using too little or too much cosmetics, for instance. Elderly ladies make decisions for young women in their homes about everything, including what to wear, what media to consume, when to work, etc. These kinds of women are just so deeply ingrained in our culture that they take offence even when someone tries to influence them in a positive way. As a result, many women are still expected to handle both their jobs and their household duties simultaneously; otherwise, they risk being labelled as irresponsible. The situation is so severe that even the women who are attempting to expose these poisonous women in their lives are accused of being "demanding," "asking for too much," and "being advanced." But despite all of this, some of us must speak up, recognise the significance, and do so in order for our nation to make true strides toward gender equality," adds Sneh Nigam, founder & CEO, Mindcafe app, India's first holistic well-being application.

Women have been battling for equality for millennia. Women are now much more liberated in some spheres of society and are making progress in their careers. Due to what they have witnessed in their own homes, there are sadly many misinformed feminists. These women have adopted the arguments given by those who are fighting for women's rights and turned them into a platform for their own domestic uprising. Now, this is quite dissimilar to feminism.

According to life coach Chetna Chakravarthy, "These are the ladies who want the husband to be very wealthy so that he can buy them a house, pay the bills, etc. The male must be well-settled, but they also want the right to assert that a man should be responsible for doing half the housework. They are asking for basic things, thus I think they are not altogether incorrect. However, the commotion they are creating around their questions is where toxicity and narcissism come into play. There are plenty of women who are making their partners feel absolutely inadequate since their partner isn't meeting their expectations on time and they are worried. These women are preoccupied with appeasing others and establishing their own successful worlds. Therefore, toxic femininity arises from a place where women are unable to comprehend what they are requesting. It is comparable to a victim turning into an offender."

While yelling about feminism, women's rights, and equality, women must be careful not to turn into bullies in everyday situations. They treat you equally and with respect. Women must therefore exercise extreme caution to avoid intimidating anyone in their efforts to claim the space that is rightfully theirs. Women should also keep in mind that more often than not, it has been women who have perpetrated and carried out sexism.

The psychological perspective

It all began with the idea that men should provide for their families financially. Traditionally, women took care of the home. They learned the value of giving to others. The jobs did, however, become more varied throughout time. Women began working and taking care of the home at the same time. The age-old question of selflessness, however, has yet to be resolved. So, if a woman asserts herself today, it is considered selfish.

Dr Sujatha Rajamani, a consultant psychiatrist believes that it's critical for women to take care of themselves. She needs to be conscious of her emotional health in general and her mental state. Unresolved trauma will undoubtedly affect how things turn out in the future, she adds.