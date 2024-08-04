It's so atypical!

But if the public scrutinises interfaith couples for the religion they profess, queer couples are vilified for simply professing their love to any person of their choice. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, spent more than two hours at the Ambani-Merchant wedding and even offered his blessings to the couple. Yet, he recently opposed legal efforts by the queer community seeking the right to marry and adopt — the same rights enjoyed by the Ambani-Merchant duo. The government has since established a high-level committee to address other issues affecting the queer community but has explicitly excluded queer relationships from its ambit. This stance is not only homophobic but also undermines India’s global image as a so-called “champion of democracy”. We must ask: what kind of values do we want to project to the world? And should these values tolerate discrimination on the basis of religion, sexuality and gender?