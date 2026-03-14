<p>What does the word neopronoun mean? Neopronouns refer to gender-neutral pronouns that express a gender identity beyond the conventional she, he or they. These pronouns are used by individuals who wish to express gender neutral or non-binary identities — pronouns such as he, her or they may not necessarily help them express their identities adequately. Some neopronoun examples include thon/thons, ze/hir, ze/zir, and xe/zem, among others. While neopronouns have been slowly changing the way we use language as a marker of gender identity, some of the pronouns are not as ‘neo’ or new as it is commonly believed. For instance, ze was coined by a writer who went by the initials JWL in the 19th century. Thon is another gender-neutral pronoun that was coined in the 19th century, and was included in the Merriam-Webster dictionary in 1934, only to be removed in the 1960s.</p>.Of love and loss: Living with the death of loved ones and survivor guilt.<p>Another set of gender-neutral pronouns or neopronouns used is ae/aer. Ae/aer are pronounced ‘a’ and ‘air’. The ae/aer pronouns are attributed to a 1920 novel called ‘A Voyage to Arcturus’, written by David Lindsay, a Scottish writer. The pronouns were used in the context of alien beings who were referred to as ae/aer.</p>.<p>Nounselfs are also a kind of gender-neutral pronouns – the style of usage is typically: noun + self. For example, princess and princess self. Nounselfs originated about a decade ago, and became popular on the platform Tumblr.</p>.<p>(Decoded is a column that demystifies gender concepts and breaks them down into easy-to-understand language.)</p>