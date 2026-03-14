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Know thy pronouns

While neopronouns have been slowly changing the way we use language as a marker of gender identity, some of the pronouns are not as ‘neo’ or new as it is commonly believed.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 19:32 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 19:32 IST
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