Ladies first!

For years, women’s cricket had just a sideshow status in India. Diana Edulji had to break gender stereotyping as well as four front teeth, on her path to Captain; yet while touring England, was refused entry into the snooty Lord’s Pavilion in 1986. Leading to her famous quip: “MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) should change its name to MCP” (Male Chauvinist Pigs)! Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur once hit such a huge six; her bat was sent for a lab test, while Harmanpreet herself underwent a dope test: how could a mere 19-year-old girl hit like a Dhoni?