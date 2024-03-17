Lessons in equality

Not only the setting but Zott’s profession (chemist, researcher) in the book also matters. It was “intentional”, Garmus notes for “science is the one area that knows women aren’t less; not mentally, not physically. Our bodies are different, but they’ve only been measured against the male body as if that’s the de facto standard. It is not. I wanted to set Zott in this world because she already knows —because science tells her — that she’s not less in any way. And yet the male

scientists around her insist she is, indicating that they’re not very good scientists. Calvin Evans, on the other hand, sees that she’s just as capable as he is — if not more. He respects and admires her for it. Calvin does not think women are less, but he also is a bit clueless as to why there aren’t more women in science. He assumes because there are so few women in science, they don’t like it. Unconscious bias strikes again!” To convey this bias, Garmus invents incidents, then lubricates them with wry humour, making Lessons in Chemistry an effortless read while covering every pressing issue facing society. Garmus concurs that humour helps in “exploring deeper themes. I personally don’t like reading preachy, didactic, dark books that offer no inspiration or hope. That’s why the underlying theme of my book is balance. Chemistry is the science of balance — you can’t have an unbalanced chemical equation. Rowing is the sport of balance — if you don’t balance your boat, you end up swimming. And there’s a balance of dark and light in the book — on purpose— because life isn’t only happy or dark. Today, we see the imbalance in countless ways — in climate change, sexism, racism, ageism, anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation, and in general intolerance for diversity. And yet nature abhors imbalance. So how does it arise in the first place? From scientific ignorance.” It is this awareness that shines through her book, which is why it’s populated with an interesting character: Six-Thirty, a thinking dog. “Animals do think,” Garmus asserts. “They form opinions; they process information; they make decisions based on experience. (Scientists tell us that even trees make decisions). For humans to ignore these basic facts (in fiction) is, again, a sign of scientific ignorance. So, when I was writing Six-Thirty, I wanted to remind the reader that we share this planet with other species — it is not ours alone — we don’t rule. Six-Thirty is the anthropologist in the book — he’s commenting on us and all the incredibly stupid decisions we make. But he also loves us.”