Love is love even in the animal kingdom

“In the early 2000s, same-sex sexual behaviour in animals would often be seen as a ‘zoo problem,’ like it was the animals in captivity that were making the best out of a bad situation,” says Eliot Schrefer, author of Queer Ducks (and Other Animals), a young-adult book that illustrates the diversity of sexual behaviour in animals. “But this kind of science shows the prevalence of said behaviours throughout the animal kingdom, which shows that it’s not some aberration that has been localised, but it is something that is essential,” adds Schrefer, who was not part of the study.