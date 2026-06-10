Making queer dance floors safer

<p>The right to feel safe in a room full of strangers is something most people take for granted. For Bengaluru’s queer community, it is something that has had to be fought for and built from scratch. Across the city’s queer event circuit, DJs, therapists and curators are rethinking what it means to host a truly safe space.</p>.<p>“Prioritising safety was non-negotiable,” says Spriha, who co-founded the city-based queer party space Girlfriend Girlfriend with Reetz. “It just didn’t make sense to have a space without thinking about those things. So we went through all the situations someone might face and came up with safety measures.”</p>.<p>That intentionality is something Mo’Homo, a selector and curator who works between Goa and Bengaluru, believes strongly in. “Creating a safer space is absolutely important,” they say. “Especially at a time when there is heightened political tension, and people are increasingly speaking up about the lack of safety in public spaces.”</p>.Queer Nilayam is creating spaces for friendship and crisis support in Bengaluru.<p>For Mo’Homo, safety is built into the architecture of an event itself. From posters plastered across bathrooms and dimly lit corners — “Do not touch or stare at anyone without explicit consent. Read body language. No is never a bad thing. Welcome with love” — to quiet rooms for those overwhelmed by sound and discreet mediators on the floor. “They might be dancing right next to you, but they are safety managers,” they explain. For attendees, these support systems are designed to be visible and accessible. The safety managers can be identified through distinctive t-shirts, badges or glowing wristbands, and guests who feel uncomfortable or unwell can approach them at any point, they say. </p>.<p>Rey, a Bengaluru-based therapist and crisis counsellor at Girlfriend Girlfriend, describes the underlying philosophy as one rooted in harm reduction and de-escalation. “As organisers and volunteers, we don’t pass judgement. We empathise, understand and try to de-escalate the situation.” Central to this approach, Rey says, is consent. “We call in whoever is causing harm and take appropriate action, with decisions based on the consent of the entire team.”</p>.<p>“We have a complete zero-tolerance policy for any form of bigotry, assault or harassment,” says Spriha, whose events are intentionally exclusive to queer women, trans and non-binary people.</p>.Memorialising queer desire .<p>Aditi, who has spent a decade in the music and entertainment industry as a DJ and arts and culture manager, places this moment within a longer cultural lineage. They highlight that the wider clubbing industry modelled its customer care and safety standards after practices developed within queer spaces.</p>.<p>“You could think about how club culture borrowed safety practices from Berlin’s queer spaces, where safety is the number one priority. Having fun happens naturally as a result.” Rey sees this labour as deeply political. “The people who take on the labour of keeping queer folks safe are queer themselves. At a time when governments are increasingly policing our bodies, it becomes even more important to create spaces where freedom, agency and autonomy can exist openly.”</p>