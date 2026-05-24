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Homefeaturesgender

Nature’s colour palette

The framework of queer identities is not a modern one; while ancient texts have acknowledged gender and sexual diversity, the animal kingdom too challenges normative notions of heterosexuality, writes Kanav Narayan Sahgal.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 19:41 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 19:41 IST
GenderSpecialsFeaturesgender diversity

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