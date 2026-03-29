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Navigating invisible burdens: The struggles of autoimmune diseases

Symptoms such as fatigue, insomnia and brain fog are often misunderstood and ignored.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 02:30 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 02:30 IST
GenderSpecialsFeaturesautoimmune diseases

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