NY resolutions & delusions...

I decided to see how it’s going with some of my friends with unusual resolutions. Hen-pecked Hari decided to be way more assertive — but this is what he said. “I am still waiting for my wife to give me a list of things I want to change…” My writer pal Kaveri said topping her list was: “Avoid procrastination. But as I am so busy now, I will write down my list definitely by next week.” My Netflix-addicted pal Ashok said it was fewer movies, and more reading for him this year. Yet I saw him binge-watching The Crown finale series. “What about your plan to read more?” I asked. “I am doing just that! I am reading it with subtitles even though it’s an English serial.”