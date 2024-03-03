Of consent, autonomy

First, there are challenges within the legal framework. The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (MTP) in India, often perceived as liberal, falls short of recognising women’s bodily autonomy and their right to decide when to terminate a pregnancy. Recent cases where women approached the courts seeking abortion on the grounds of mental health reveal how the MTP Act fails to adequately address the diverse needs and concerns of women. In another case, a minor rape victim asked to grant permission to choose for her physical and mental health, as well as social well-being. In both cases, the gestational age was beyond the permissible limit under MTP. In fact, conditional access to safe abortions has led to an alarming prevalence of unsafe abortions, making it the third leading cause of maternal mortality in the country according to UNFPA’s State of World Population Report, 2022. In fact, every day, eight women die from unsafe abortions in India. Furthermore, between 2007-11, 67 per cent of unsafe abortions occurred in India, with nearly 73 per cent of 15 million abortions taking place outside medical facilities (Lancet 2015). Women’s choices are further constrained by deeply ingrained patriarchal concepts and societal values that predominantly view a woman’s role as tied to her ability to reproduce. This cultural backdrop permeates individual, family, and public spaces, constantly undermining women’s autonomy and impacting their sexual and reproductive health.