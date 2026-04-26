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Pangender or pansexual?: Understanding key gender identity differences

Agender is a term that carries the exact opposite meaning of pangender, wherein an individual doesn’t identify with any specific gender.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 20:47 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 20:47 IST
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