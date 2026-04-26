<p>Discussions around gender identity are constantly evolving; gender vocabulary is also expanding in order to aptly describe an individual’s experience and feelings. The word pangender entered the Oxford English Dictionary in 2022. A popular dating app introduced pangender as one of the gender options as early as 2016 in some countries, and in 2018 in India. The term is said to have first been used in the 1990s in early online communities dedicated to gender identity. The usage appeared in the preface to the 1992 novel, The Flock, by Joan Frances Casey and Lynn Wilson; it was used to describe individuals with dissociative identity disorder (characterised by at least two or more states that guide an individual’s behavioural traits).</p>.<p>Pangender means having a gender identity that is not restricted to one gender. A pangender person may feel that their identity can include every possible gender at the same time, including binary and nonbinary. Pangender, however, should not be confused with pansexual, though they both have the ‘pan’ prefix. The latter is the attraction one may feel towards people from all genders, irrespective of their identity, whether sexual or gender-based. </p>.Gender euphoria: What does it entail .<p>How different is pangender from genderfluidity? While both pangender and genderfluid individuals don’t conform to the traditional gender identity notions, the main difference is that gender fluid individuals feel that their identity shifts over time while pangender people identify with multiple genders at the same time.</p>.<p>Agender is a term that carries the exact opposite meaning of pangender, wherein an individual doesn’t identify with any specific gender. </p>.<p><em>(Decoded demystifies gender concepts and breaks them down into easy-to-understand language.)</em></p>