Pink Tax stinks

Harish Bijoor, a brand and business strategy specialist says that, “Pink Tax has no actual purpose, although it does base the theory that a brand will charge a consumer on a product according to what they can bear in terms of money.” The irony is that women get paid 14.8 percent less than men, yet get charged up to a 100 per cent premium for products targeted at them. Many women in India find it hard to go by even a day without this tax enveloping their every need. “I do get affected by Pink Tax. The more obvious products are things like shampoos and moisturisers which cost a lot more than the ones targeted towards men. But also, it’s built into things like haircuts where I pay a lot more for a simple trim as compared to what the men around me pay for haircuts that involve a lot more styling,” Jyothika Raju, a student says.