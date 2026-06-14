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Pride Month: Rethinking allyship and role of supporters in LGBTQIA+ movement

Allies must understand that they are not centre stage — the movement and communities affected directly are.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 22:19 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 22:19 IST
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