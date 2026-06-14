Pride Month: Rethinking allyship and role of supporters in LGBTQIA+ movement

<p>June, our month of Pride arrives with the rainbow-splendour of reclaiming desires, streets and the right to live and love differently. Commemorating the Stonewall Riots, a series of protests in New York in June 1969 against police atrocities on queer people at the Stonewall Inn, this month is a celebration of the struggles as well as triumphs of LGBTQIA+ communities across the world. It is a time to honour the martyrs of the movement, remember those still incarcerated and criminalised in many countries for their identities and love lives, and build solidarities against persecutions of birth, state and capital. It is also a good time to relook at what it means to be an ally, and care for movements that have our support and loyalty. </p><p>We all fight battles, united in common interest. We take the frontline when personally and directly impacted by injustice, and stand in solidarity as allies to defend and amplify the rights and dignity of others. One may become an ally because a loved one is affected, or to leverage our privileges in the advocacy of transformations we seek, or for the belief that a more just and equitable world is immensely possible and better for everyone. I have been a foot soldier in a few movements, but the learnings that I have received being an ally will live with me for a lifetime.</p>.<p>Here are life lessons for an ally, as a tribute to the Pride month.</p>.Between secrecy and celebration: Bengaluru's queer community on marriage.<p><strong>Supporting cast, not protagonists</strong></p>.<p>Allies must understand that they are not centre stage — the movement and communities affected directly are. So, allies must stop seizing mikes and looking for the camera, and instead hold up lights to focus on those at the frontlines. Every theatre artist knows what the supporting cast does — provides crucial atmospheric context to a narrative, helps tell the overarching story, and if a protagonist falters — preserves continuity with minor interventions without stealing their thunder. Those at the frontlines don’t need saving from allies; they are well on their way to doing it themselves. They need ladders, loudspeakers, and enough steaming idli sambar. The role of the ally is to be a friend and share as requested — comment, critique or offer resources as much as possible. Since suggestions may or may not be taken, egoism is not a desirable quality in an ally. More than anything else, the ally’s role is to hold space, and sometimes be Plan B. </p>.<p><strong>Need to do the labour</strong></p>.<p>For the longest time, affected communities have educated allies of the struggles and challenges they encounter. In addition to living with and battling discrimination every day, this burden too is upon them. Allies can make a difference by doing the labour of gathering knowledge themselves. Today, there are enough books, articles, interviews and case studies with diverse perspectives available online and elsewhere to enlighten oneself on any issue. Allies could also reach out to community members directly for conversations but in which case I suggest a remuneration be paid for their time to educate. An ally must also move from intention to action online and on ground as much as they can. But they have additional responsibilities too. Often I hear friends say they don’t understand ‘queer’, or don’t know the difficulties disabled people face negotiating the city, or what ‘Dalit lives matter’ means. Right there, allies have their work cut out for them — to share knowledge and experience of working with affected communities to alleviate the ignorance of larger worlds. </p>.Queer Nilayam is creating spaces for friendship and crisis support in Bengaluru.<p><strong>Learn to apologise</strong></p><p>Allies cannot be so righteous as to believe that they are beyond questions and doubts. Or leave the field in a sulk if called out for mistakes or errors of judgement, especially by the members of communities they have committed to rally for. Allies are not doing anyone a favour and movements don’t owe them immunity from accountability. It is astute to accept that those at the frontlines are the domain experts and better cognizant of the complexities of the movement. It is appropriate to acknowledge the shortcoming and apologise for it. But one must apologise properly. An apology is submission of power that allies often forget they carry. So much of power is also a habit, difficult to shake off. An apology is neither a place for explanation nor justification of a mistake; it’s also not a place where one expresses hurt for being interrogated. There are other ways of communicating that through different conversations, but the apology is not the vessel or it. Instead, if done with care, the moment of the apology can become both a learning experience for allies as well as an opportunity of bonding with the community. </p>.<p><strong>Must seek community counsel</strong></p><p>Allies who are in positions of power must remember that most of our battles are against structural systems of power that routinely disenfranchise people. The privileges and influence they wield often emerges from representing that same power. They are sitting in, to borrow from Audre Lorde, the master’s house. If they are true allies their job would be to steadily take apart the inequities from the inside, even as they use their power for movements they pledge their allegiance to. But as Audre Lorde warned us, the master’s tools will not dismantle the master’s house. When these allies face conflicts that raise questions about the role of power, they must avoid listening to advisors invested in the system for their own benefit. Instead, allies must reach as far and away as possible from centres of power, to communities, seeking their counsel which is more wise than strategic. I understand allies in positions of power walk a tight rope. But they don’t need to tie themselves up in knots with it. </p><p>I have realised that these life lessons go a long way — much beyond making a good ally. They enhance dependable friendships, trusted collegiality, and committed partnerships. I now understand when Ma needs the spotlight cooking her famous kosha mangsho, sans my shadow worrying that it requires more elbow grease than she can muster. The lessons make me a better daughter too. I feel anyone can be an ally for any movement as long as there are shared values and a common homeland, even if we don’t always agree on the roadmap to get there. And as Adrienne Rich wisely said, “There must be those among whom we can sit down and weep, and still be counted as warriors.” </p>.<p><em>(This column navigates the various worlds of entangled relationships attempting to celebrate, cope with, and reimagine the meanings of our connections. Arundhati Ghosh is a writer, cultural practitioner, social activist, and traveller. All Our Loves: Journeys with Polyamory in India is her first book in English published by Aleph Book Company in 2025.)</em> </p>.<p><em>Have something to say? Send your feedback and suggestions to arufeedback @gmail.com</em></p>