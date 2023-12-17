Reading between the lines

Would a girl have done the same, I wondered. So I employed a world-famous research agency to do extensive studies around the world and give me scholarly findings to: ‘Are there gender differences in reading — do girls read more than boys?’ The research agency (Google) gave me a profound and immediate answer: ‘Yes’. It all starts with basic genetic traits in early childhood, say experts. Girls can sit still for longer periods than boys, holding an open book. Boys are likely to make a triangular tunnel of an open book, and run a toy car through it. Girls read for the plot, boys skip pages knowing they will all live happily ever after anyway. Girls develop relationship skills faster; reading aids their self-awareness and maturity. Boys are more subjective to peer pressure; reading is considered nerdy and uncool. Goodreads co-founder Elizabeth Chandler observed definite gender differences in the choice of genres too. Female readers are more empathetic, preferring fiction with characters and emotions. Males like reading real-life adventures, biographies, and self-help best-sellers. This biased approach to book choices often arises from the author being a he or a she. I recall in my children’s pre-teen years, my daughter read every single Nancy Drew mystery (by Carolyn Keene); my son loved Hardy Boys (by Franklin Dixon). The fact is a clever publisher Edward Stratemeyer invented these two names for the same ghostwriters writing both series; knowing authors’ genders mattered, even to kids! But a lady called Joanne was even more clever, writing as a genderless JK Rowling. And her phenomenal Harry Potter series got more boys (besides girls) reading books like never before — and single-handedly changed reading habits among children, the world over.