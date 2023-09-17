Shore up: Is climate crisis gender-neutral?

On another corner of the Kanyakumari shore, sitting in her distant relative’s house, Mary recounts her deep-rooted connection to the shore and explains how the changing tides of the sea and the seasons shape her life’s story. The encroachment of the sea had left her grappling with a severe lack of income sources, pushing her to rely heavily on their distant family members for support. Yet, this web of dependence was fraught with fragility, a tightrope walk of sustenance that seemed unsustainable in the long run. Attempts made by women like Mary to explore alternative occupations away from the traditional fishing grounds turned out to be futile. The lack of necessary qualifications or skills acted as an anchor, preventing them from sailing towards new jobs. Meanwhile, the twin spectres of rising sea levels and encroaching developmental activities cast an ominous shadow over the land that held their ancestry’s roots. The stress and related issues experienced by women often stem from a fear of losing their sense of identity and struggling to find a purpose in life beyond their familiar shore. For them, the rising sea is a physical danger and a constant force that challenges the very fabric of their existence.