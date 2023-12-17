The ‘little bird’ soars

One wonders whether it was this strict adherence to carrying on a rich legacy that robbed Balasaraswati of her childhood. Even as an adult, she was deeply in love with dolls. Any part of the world she travelled to, she would buy a doll from there. She might have been absorbing her family’s art heritage through observation, but as Balasaraswati recalled in one of her interviews, she considered a madman to be her first guru. It so happened that when she was just a toddler, a beggar, who was almost a madman, used to visit their house begging for alms. He would, in all his craze, utter random dance phrases and Balasaraswati would be highly amused and dance along with the madman. It was later in life that she ruminated how that beggar could have been a divine ascetic who introduced her to dance and gave her his blessing to live an enchanted life of art. How else, she wondered, would he know that he had to sing and dance just when he came to

their house despite no one in Balasaraswati’s family being a dancer at that time.