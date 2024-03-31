The unsung ‘feminist’ freedom fighter

It is fitting to celebrate Kamaladevi during International Women’s Month, but she herself was wary of being seen only as a women’s advocate, and she rejected the term “feminist” as a Western import that divided women from their male colleagues in the struggle for India’s freedom. She was not alone. Her sister-in-law, Sarojini Naidu, proclaimed, “I am not a feminist,” and many Indian women similarly scorned the label “feminist” in the years preceding Indian independence. It would be a mistake, however, to draw a sharp line between Kamaladevi and the range of beliefs and causes often linked with feminism. As the historian Ellen Carol DuBois has pointed out, Kamaladevi fought for nearly everything we associate with the word “feminism”: including full suffrage, equal pay for equal work, fair inheritance laws, equal access to divorce, and access to birth control. In 1926, Kamaladevi campaigned to become the first woman to be elected to a provincial legislature in British India. Throughout her career, she routinely challenged gender-based barriers. And while she worked closely with a range of men — from Gandhi to Nehru to Jayaprakash Narayan — Kamaladevi also believed in the importance of autonomous women’s organisations.