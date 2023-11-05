The Wild & Women

Most women wildlife biologists have dealt with sexism at some point in their careers, from colleagues, seniors and local people encountered in daily work. These include the whole gamut of sexist jokes, the ‘not bad for a girl’ comments and up to downright offensive comments. Some give as good as they get. But not every woman out there is capable of giving back. But almost certainly, every young female field biologist out there has gone through a few nerve-racking incidents from fending off men on lonely beaches at night to locking themselves in rooms to keep predatory officials at bay in remote forest department quarters (often the only places to stay). It’s worse for women who work on nocturnal species where fieldwork must happen at night. As one young woman put it, ‘It is almost as if they think we are more permissive because we work at night.’ Is this a rite of passage these women need to go through? The worst affected are newly minted women biologists, just starting out, who have no idea of the minefields ahead because no one talks about it. While the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment Act (POSH) Act, 2013, protects women from sexual harassment in workplaces, there just isn’t enough coverage of issues or training and protocols for fieldwork. Nature conservation had its #MeToo moment in early 2023 when young scientists took to social media to share horrific tales of harassment at the hands of the Director of the Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA) India, a conservation organisation. He was replaced in the days following the outcry that ensued. While that is a step forward, it will be a pyrrhic victory if women’s safety is not ensured at a systemic level. While instances of male colleagues caught in the #MeToo maelstrom without justification are not unknown, the abuse suffered by so many young biologists is far too much and too traumatic to not be acted on. Given the remoteness of locations where these field biologists live and work, often alone and sometimes at night, the system has to place them on a footing where they can work as fearlessly as their male colleagues — their work is simply too important to let gender discrimination mar it.